Google Pixel Fold just caught on video — here's your first look

Google’s upcoming larger-screen devices appear to be progressing nicely. Both the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold have just appeared in online videos in two very different contexts which reflects their current status. The former is something Google has shared itself, while the latter is a leaked clip of a device the company still hasn’t admitted is coming.

Pixel Fold video leaks

The Pixel Fold is the more interesting of the two, as despite being rumored for years, Google has yet to acknowledge it’s in the works.

The leaks have been picking up steam in recent weeks, however, with a strong rumor that it’ll finally be made official at next month’s Google I/O developer conference. And now it seems we have video of an actual prototype to whet your appetite for the possibly imminent unveiling.

The footage comes from the developer and reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski who has a strong track record when it comes to all things Google.

While the clip doesn’t show any identifiable features that confirm conclusively this is a Google foldable, the curved edges appear to match the previous renders pictured at the top of the page. Wojciechowski told The Verge (opens in new tab) that the video was taken a month ago and that the captured handset is indeed the Pixel Fold (which may ultimately be called the Pixel Notepad).

There’s not a great deal you can take from the video, other than that the internal bezels look to be on the chunky side and it appears to require a bit of force to open up into tablet mode. Still, it’s early days and both could change before show time.

Just yesterday there was a massive Google Pixel Fold specs leak, and we've got the key info. This includes a 5.8-inch cover display and 7.6-inch internal screen (both at 120Hz). You can also expect three rear cameras (48MP main, 10MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto) and a 9.5MP front camera.

The bad news? The device is said to weigh a hefty 10 ounces and the price is allegedly $1,799, which would be the same as the pricey Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Pixel Tablet appears at design exhibition

The secretive nature of the Fold’s leaked video couldn’t be more different to the Pixel Tablet clip, which was clearly sanctioned by Google itself.

Google’s first tablet since the Pixel Slate has been trailed by the company for nearly a year since getting mentioned at last year’s I/O event, and here it’s part of its contribution to Milan Design Week. There, Google has an installation called “Shaped by Water” (opens in new tab) where many of its products appear including the unreleased Pixel Tablet, captured by Saori Masuda on Instagram (opens in new tab).

You have to scroll to the last video to see it, but the Pixel Tablet appears on a table with assorted Pixel products including the Buds, Watch and various phones.

For a pre-release device, the Pixel Tablet and its smartscreen converting dock have already been quite widely showcased, so there’s not much new from the video, though it is helpful to see three of its colors in the real world — a pinky coral shade alongside both a light and dark gray. Interestingly, it looks like buyers will have a choice of bezel colors with both a black and white version displayed in docked mode.

It feels like there’s a good chance that Google is gearing up for a full unveiling of both the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet at the upcoming I/O event, which kicks off in just over two weeks’ time on May 10. We’ll have full coverage here at Tom’s Guide as it happens.

In the meantime, check out our Google I/O 2023 hub for all the latest news and leaks heading up to the event.