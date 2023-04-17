Google Pixel 7a leak suggests release date could be very soon

Google is expected to reveal the Google Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023 on May 10, but so far it’s been a little unclear as to when the budget Pixel might arrive in stores. Fortunately, a new leak has good news that suggests the launch may not be all that far away.

Long time leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) claims that the Pixel 7a is set to arrive at retailers “within the next 14 days”. If accurate that would mean retailers will start getting stock of the phone around 10 days before I/O’s keynote speech.

Pixel 7a is set to arrive at retail-stores within the next 14 days, so ready to launch @Google #IO2023. No new signs of the Pixel Fold (yet?). And no, there is no “Jade” colour of the Pixel 7a, different to recent reports.April 16, 2023 See more

While this doesn’t mean you’ll be able to buy a Pixel 7a before I/O, it does suggest that the phone will be on sale relatively soon. Just how soon that might be isn’t clear, but if SnoopyTech is correct it means there isn’t likely to be a lengthy pre-order period.

It’s not impossible to envision a scenario where the Pixel 7a goes on sale within a few days of I/O’s opening presentation. At the very least we’d expect pre-orders to open immediately after the end of the presentation, as has happened with several Pixel phones in the past.

Snoopy also claims that the Pixel 7a won’t be coming in the rumored Jade color. That color will only be available as a case, while the phone itself is expected to come in black, white and potentially even sky blue .

Snoopy also notes that there’s no sign of the Google Pixel Fold just yet. While that doesn’t discount the possibility of an I/O reveal, it implies that the phone won’t go on sale as quickly as the Pixel 7a. Since the Pixel 8 is expected to be teased during the presentation ahead of release later this year, it’s possible the same could be true of Google’s first foldable.

