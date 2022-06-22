Google Pixel 7 Pro leaked prototype reveals display and chip details

More Google Pixel 7 Pro details for its screen and chip have leaked thanks to findings from a pre-production handset.

We have previously reported about the Pixel 7 prototypes that were sold online, and how while usable for a time, they've now been remotely disabled. However, one user with a connection to the Google News Telegram group (opens in new tab) (via Android Central (opens in new tab)) has extracted device logs from one of these phones, and these have given us some new insights.

The most obvious change we can see is that there may be a small display improvement between the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 6 Pro used a QHD+ Samsung display with codename "S6E3HC3", whereas the Pixel 7 Pro seems to use an upgraded "S6E3HC4". We're not expecting any big changes over the Pixel 6 Pro's 6.7-inch, 120Hz panel when the new version arrives, but hopefully this lightly revised one will bring some refinements all the same.

The prototype also revealed some potential details of the Tensor 2 system-on-chip, the sequel to the Google Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 series that we expect to power the Pixel 7. This new chipset will apparently use the same combination of two performance cores, two mid-power cores and four efficiency cores. Those efficiency cores could be the same Cortex-A55 cores used in the first Tensor chip, but the rest looks to be different.

The last thing of interest are the mentions of other Pixel product codenames. Panther, cheetah and felix all get referred to, which are the codenames we've heard for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and next year's budget Google phone, the Pixel 7a. That's going to be a while off though, since the Pixel 6a won't arrive until next month, after being announced at Google I/O last month.

It's a shame there's no mention of the Google Pixel Fold or the Google Pixel Tablet. These are two Pixel products we're looking forward to hearing more about in the future, although Google's only confirmed the existence of the Tablet.

We only know that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will get their full reveals in the fall of this year. That's still a considerable wait, but hopefully Google will give us a few more details leading up to then. And if it doesn't, we can at least rely on the leakers to help fill out what we know on our Google Pixel 7 rumors hub.