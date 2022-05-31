Surprise! Google Pixel 7 prototype just showed up on eBay

It’s fair to say that Google doesn’t have a very good handle on leaks. A few short weeks ago, someone left a prototype Pixel Watch in a restaurant , and now an alleged Google Pixel 7 prototype has popped up on eBay.

The listing for the alleged prototype (opens in new tab) popped up on eBay yesterday. Supposedly located in McKinney, Texas, the listing included a starting bid of $450. Those of you hoping to pick up the alleged prototype are out of luck, since the auction has been cancelled — supposedly by the seller, due to a listing error.

There are no major surprises here, especially since Google has already showed off the Pixel 7 design at Google I/O 2022 earlier this month. So the design is very reminiscent of the Google Pixel 6, but includes the pill-shaped camera cutout at the rear.

(Image credit: Meetveru/eBay)

The specs included by the listing all read like the Pixel 6, including the 12MP camera, Google Tensor chipset and 6.4-inch display. Though I suspect the seller may have listed the phone as a Pixel 6, and didn’t change all the specs. That would explain why it doesn’t specify the second-gen Tensor, which we already know is coming.

The only thing we can be sure about here is that the pictured phone has a 128GB storage capacity — which is no huge surprise.

The seller claims that this phone is running Android 13 and Pixel apps in the “development stage." Which means this is not the Android 13 you’ll be getting with the official Pixel 7. The phone is also supposedly unlocked, with a clean IMEI.

The most interesting thing I spotted was the fact the photos appear to have been taken by a Pixel 7 Pro. That suggests that there’s more than one prototype Pixel phone out in the world. The question is whether that one will mysteriously pop up on eBay in the coming days and weeks.

So far rumors have suggested that the phones will have the same rear cameras as their Pixel 6 counterparts. Meanwhile the Pixel 7 may shrink to 6.3 inches, down from the Pixel 6’s 6.4-inch display.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are due to launch sometime later this year, though we don't have an official release date yet.