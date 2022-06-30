Google Pixel 7 key camera upgrade just leaked

A Google Pixel 7 camera upgrade for the base model may have been found within one of Google's own apps. And this could be great news for anyone wanting to save money by not going Pro.

9to5Google (opens in new tab) took a look inside the code for the latest Google Camera app update and found mentions of 4K selfie video recording available for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This was previously just a Pixel 6 Pro feature, but the code mentions both upcoming models specifically.

The code reveals nothing in terms of hardware, but supporting 4K video could mean the 8MP selfie camera sensor on the Pixel 6 could be swapped out for the 11.1MP one from the Pro model, or at least a higher resolution one. We've yet to hear about any rumors along those lines though.

In fact, we've heard the opposite: that there will apparently be no camera changes for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from their counterparts last year. We should still see some optimization though, which could help the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro secure their spot on our best camera phones list.

Having the ability to take hi-res front camera video on the cheaper Pixel 7 model would be excellent for users wanting to get the most for their money. Although users who want to buy the Pro model may be a little annoyed that they're sharing one feature with regular users, too.

Other than this software-based upgrade to the Pixel 7's front camera, we should also see a new Google Tensor chip powering the phone, presumed to be called the Tensor 2.

Other Pixel 7 changes could include a drop in size from 6.4 inches to 6.3 inches, and the Pixel 7 Pro's display, which may be getting brighter. Also, as we saw at Google I/O, the design of the rear camera bar has been altered, with new glass covers over the lenses drawing attention to the photography hardware installed on the phone.

Going by last year, the Pixel 7 will launch this October, so that's when Google will fill in the gaps in the specs sheet. In the meantime, check our Google Pixel 7 hub for the latest news.