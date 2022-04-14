Google Pixel 7 could miss out on new cameras — but upgrades are still tipped

The Google Pixel 7 could end up using exactly the same cameras as the Pixel 6 series, which is perhaps a bit disappointing.

This comes from a tweet by leaker Yogesh Brar, who claims there could be some optimizations to the sensors, but the real upgrades will come on the software side of the Pixel 7’s cameras.

We will most likely see the same optics on the Pixel 7/ 7 Pro that Pixel 6/ 6 Pro had.Sensors might get see some optimization, rest of the magic will be done by softwareApril 14, 2022 See more

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro completely changed up the camera set-up from the Pixel 5, with the Pro model swapping out every existing sensor and adding an all-new telephoto camera. But with that in mind, it would make sense if Google kept the cameras the same this time around.

Many other phone makers only make marginal changes to their camera hardware offerings year-to-year. For example, while the Galaxy S22 swapped out the Galaxy S21’s 12MP main camera for a 50MP one, all the other sensors remained the same, including on the top Galaxy S22 Ultra model.

Also, Google is still a company focused on software, even with its physical products like the Pixel. If it can come up with enough new features and improvements for the Pixel 7's cameras, it'll still feel like a meaningful upgrade over the Pixel 6. You'll have to wait for the review to see if that's the case though.

If you're wondering what the Pixel 7 will change compared to the Pixel 6, the rumors so far have a few things to show. The biggest changes will be an apparent upgrade to a second-generation Google Tensor chipset, a size decrease for the standard Pixel 7 from 6.4 inches to 6.3 inches, and a slightly different camera bar design that emphasizes the cameras more.

These don't seem to address our main criticism of the Pixel 6, which was its low spec level compared to rival phones. However, we can at least hope that the new chipset will be more efficient than the previous one, and help increase the currently disappointing battery life on both Pixel 6 models.

We’re anticipating a Pixel 7 launch around October, a year after the Pixel 6 arrived. We may get the Pixel 6a before that though, possibly around May, if you’re looking for some more immediate Google product announcements.