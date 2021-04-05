Galaxy Z Fold 2 price drops — could a new foldable be on the way?

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most expensive smartphones you can buy. But thanks to a price cut, it’s at least a little cheaper than it was before.

Samsung said it’s permanently cutting the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G by $200. Going forward, the phone costs $1,799, down from the $1,999 price the foldable device debuted at last year.

In addition, current Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip owners can use a special referral code with others to offer $100 of credit for both parties to use at the Samsung store toward any device as part of the same promotion. The $200 price cut on the Z Fold 2 will remain permanent

This price drop makes the phone a bit more affordable — at least relative to the old asking price. The move follows a price cut to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G back in February, when that foldable phone dropped to $1,199. It’s part of Samsung’s effort to produce what it calls “more accessible” foldable phones in 2021, though hopefully that means lower prices on new models down the road.

Speaking of new models, Samsung could also be dropping the price on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to clear the way for a new version of its foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to be in development, most likely in the second half of the year, though one rumor claims the new foldable could arrive as soon as May .

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to follow the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s lead and add support for the S Pen previous limited to the Galaxy Note lineup. It’s possible the new phone could also feature an under-display camera, which has long been rumored as headed to Samsung’s flagships.