Galaxy Note 10 Lite just accidentally confirmed by Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are excellent but very expensive smartphones. Fortunately for those on a budget, there have been rumors of a cheaper Note 10 Lite model.

Pages on Samsung’s Spanish support site (via SamMobile and TechRadar ) have a listing for a phone with model number SM-N770F/DS, which previous leaks have indicated will be the reference number for the Note 10 Lite. We weren’t able to verify the presence of this on the Spanish site, but we were able to find it on Samsung’s Carribean and Latin America site .

There is a chance that this model number, while referring to a real upcoming Samsung device, isn’t going to be the Note 10 Lite we think we’re getting.

Regardless, the Note 10 Lite is shaping up to be quite the bargain going by the leaks and rumors we’ve heard. Benchmarks point to it using an 8-core Qualcomm processor (likely a Snapdragon 855) and 8GB RAM , a 48MP + 5MP + 12MP rear camera array and a 32MP selfie camera , and even a headphone jack according to some renders.

In a smartphone market where the top end keeps getting pricier, these kinds of entry-level models are very much in demand. Hopefully the Note 10 Lite lives up to its promises while still being affordable.