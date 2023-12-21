Apple Vision Pro production now at 'full speed' as Apple eyes February launch

When will the Apple Vision Pro launch? The company officially says “early 2024,” but leaks have pointed to both January and March. Now, we’ve got a far clearer picture that it will launch smack bang in the middle.

A report by Bloomberg reveals that Apple Vision Pro production has been seriously ramped up over the past few weeks, with the intention of launching the headset in February at retail stores.

Yes, I know we mentioned it could’ve launched even sooner — January to be specific. But with a target for the first units to be ready by the end of this month, it’s looking clear that February is the sweet spot for a full retail release.

Moving fast, but take your time

According to Gurman, Apple’s factories in China have been “running at full speed” for several weeks now. Of course, it’s not necessarily all plain sailing, as the report does note that “last-minute production hiccups or other snags” could impact the release date.

But then again, that is why Apple has been publicly coy about the launch window, and it makes sense given this is a new category for the Cupertino crew. If you’re charging $3,500 for a product, you want to make sure you get it right.

Adding a personal touch

(Image credit: Apple)

Given that super high price tag of the Vision Pro, Apple isn’t comfortable with your run-of-the-mill sales experience. That’s why Gurman was quick to reiterate the many reports we’ve seen about the specialized retail experience customers will receive.

Staff will be going through two days of training to provide a “carefully orchestrated” walkthrough and setup process of the headset — tuning the headset’s optics for every customer and boxing it right there at the store.

Are you excited about Apple’s new XR system? Will you be picking one up? Let us know in the comments!