Apple Vision Pro leak reveals 8 virtual environments to explore

The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in early 2024, and rumors are pointing towards a January release. That means we’re starting to see a whole lot of leaks of the software that will underpin the whole experience — visionOS.

And we’re getting another big dose now, as eight virtual environments have surfaced on X (courtesy of @M1Astra ), showing the places you can be while exploring menus and watching content. Unfortunately, you can’t go to space (yet).

Where do you want to go?

As you can see in this nine-minute video, you can get a taste of what’s to come in this immersive experience that Apple is cooking up — incorporating the full visual surround and spatial sounds that headset wearers will be treated to.

This is Apple Vision Pro's Environments with their ambient spatial sounds.In this video you'll find the Joshua Tree, Yosemite, Morning Light, Spring Light, Summer Light, Fall Light, and Winter Light environments.

Joshua Tree: The sun's final missives reach an alien field of Joshua trees, tessellated boulders and denuded hills of scrub and rock.

Dark Yosemite's ambient sounds

On top of that, you’ll be able to see some of these gorgeous vistas by night — specifically Mount Hood, Yosemite, and Joshua Tree when you go to Dark mode. I can only assume more of these will be available in this alternative mode too.