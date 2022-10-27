Fulham vs Everton live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Fulham vs Everton live stream features an overachieving Fulham against Frank Lampard’s Everton — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Fulham vs Everton live stream date, time, channels The Fulham vs Everton live stream takes place Saturday, October 29.

► Time 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

Fulham find themselves 7th in the Premier League. This placement is surely better than they had dared dream after coming up from the Championship last year. The Cottagers have provided plenty of entertainment for football fans this season scoring 22 and conceding 22 goals, and their 3-2 win against Leeds last matchday was a perfect example of this. This fixture should have more drama than most with Marco Silva facing his old club. Silva’s time as Everton manager was a mixed bag and he was sacked after 18 months with the club in the relegation zone, so he will be looking to prove a point this weekend. Fullback Kenny Tete should be fully fit in time for this one and Dan James, not eligible to play against his parent club last week, could return to the side.



After struggling for large parts of last season Frank Lampard managed to steer his side clear of relegation with games to spare and as it stands they sit 12th, four points clear of the drop zone. The Toffees have struggled with goalscoring all season, until last week when they scored three goals for the first time this season. After starting the season playing without a recognized striker Everton could be set to fix their issues up front. The return from injury of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the continued rise of Anthony Gordon and the improved form of summer signing Dwight McNeil suggest they could have a potent attack moving forward.

Although it was back in 2020, the last time these two sides met at Craven Cottage Everton won 3-2 in an end-to-end game. If we see a similar performance from both teams the Fulham vs Everton live stream could be an enjoyable watch.

How to watch the Fulham vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Fulham vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Fulham vs Everton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Everton live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watching the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Fulham vs Everton live stream by using a VPN.

Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Fulham vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Everton live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Fulham vs Everton live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Fulham vs Everton live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Fulham vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Fulham vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Fulham vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Fulham vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.