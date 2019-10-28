Forget the AirPods Pro: AirPods 2 Drop to $130

Hot on the heels of the new AirPods Pro announcement, we've spotted one of the best early AirPods Black Friday deals to date.

Currently, you can use coupon code "NWD22" to get the AirPods 2 on sale for $129.99 at Rakuten. That's $30 cheaper than Apple's direct price and it beats both Amazon's and Walmart's current price by $15. In fact, it's just $5 shy of their all-time price low.

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $129

For a limited time, you can get AirPods 2 with standard charging case for just $129.99 at Rakuten. That's the second-best price we've ever seen for Apple's earbuds. They feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

The sale is courtesy of Nationwide Distributor via Rakuten. If you're not familiar with Nationwide Distributor, they're a seller on Amazon, Walmart, and Newegg. They've gotten positive reviews from customers at all three stores.

The AirPods 2 feature Apple's new H1 chip, which makes pairing them with your Apple devices fast and convenient. They're comfortable to wear, deliver good audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor.

In our tests, we got 4 hours and 49 minutes out of the AirPods after watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to Solange's latest album, and talking on the phone for 30 minutes.

Will the AirPods 2 get cheaper as the holidays approach? There's a high chance they'll be a part of many retailers' Cyber Monday deals, but rest assured that today's price is a good deal. Make sure to follow our AirPods Black Friday deals coverage for the best sales. Rakuten's deal ends October 30.