Forget Prime Day — Amazon Fire TVs are $100 off right now

Early birds catch the best Amazon Prime Day deals! While the event is still a few days away, the site has already dropped the prices of two Fire TVs by $100 — making them among the Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2020.

TV shoppers can get the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $249.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV for just $179.99. Both deals are exclusively for Prime members.

Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV: Was $349 now $249 @ Amazon This 50-inch 4K smart TV offers access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more. These deals only last a few days, so hurry!View Deal

Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV: Was $279 now $179 @ Amazon

This affordable 1080p TV has Amazon's Fire TV software built right in, allowing you to enjoy instant access to your favorite streaming services and live TV apps.View Deal

The Insignia 50-inch Fire TV plays gorgeous 4K UHD video and feature a voice remote with built-in Alexa, so you can switch inputs, browse titles, and control other smart home gear via voice commands. And you can watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels and apps.

If you're looking for a budget TV, it doesn't get any cheaper than the Insignia 43-inch Fire TV. It's great for small bedrooms, children or as a spare HDTV. It sports 1080p resolution and provides quick access to all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

This is just the start of all the great deals coming on Amazon Prime Day, which starts Oct. 13.