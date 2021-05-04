Forget Oculus Quest Pro — HTC’s new VR headset just leaked

HTC is ramping up the hype ahead of ViveCon 2021 next week with more teasers of its upcoming virtual reality headset. The company is sending out promotional emails that contain glimpses of what could be its next VR product for the masses.

HTC already has a three-strong line up of VR devices aimed at consumers and businesses, offering multiple options in each category. It's looking to expand its range with multiple VR headsets being unveiled at ViveCon on May 11, and has shared a few sneak peeks in the run up to the event.

HTC will need to pull something special out of the bag, as currently the Oculus Quest 2 sits at the top of our best VR headsets list. And with an Oculus Quest 2 Pro tipped to be in the works, competition in the mind-range VR world could be very stiff indeed.

But going by the teasers so far, HTC might have a pretty interesting VR headset in the works.

The first tease was a static image shared on Twitter last month showing what looks like a camera module on the corner of the visor. It was accompanied by the caption "Now that the accessories are out of the way, let's get down to business," suggesting it might be geared for businesses rather than casual consumers.

Or we're reading into it far too much. It's the same angle we're seeing in action in the gif below (Andrew Jakobs via Road to VR).

Two more gifs were sent via email, painting a vague picture as to what we might be in for. The headset doesn't look anything like the Project Proton glasses we saw last year. In fact, the corner camera modules make it seem like it resembles the Oculus Quest 2 more than the current HTC Vive Cosmos, Vive Pro, or Vive Focus.

The headset being teased looks significantly less bulky than HTC's existing lineup. We know that the company is set to unveil more than one VR headset thanks to ViveCon's website, which reads: "Take a front-row seat at the VR event of the year as HTC VIVE unveils game-changing VR headsets, software, and platforms to take your experience to another level."

While speculation will be rife over the course of the next week, HTC president of Vive, China, Alvin Wang Graylin told TeliportMe: "I think we’ve said in the past that we will release a new AIO [all-in-one] this year. I don’t think I would position it as a Quest competitor. I think it’s our next-generation standalone, we will have one this year, it is going to be a great product.”

These gifs aren't a lot to go on, but it looks like a slimmed down VR headset that's much more streamlined that the HTC's current offerings. Prepare for more frustratingly mysterious teasers over the course of the next week. You can tune into ViveCon 2021 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST on Tuesday, May 11 for the big reveal.