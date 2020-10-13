Forget iPhone 12: Samsung Galaxy S20 is $250 off right now

The iPhone 12 is getting unveiled this week. But you can also get Samsung's more fully featured Galaxy S20 at a much lower cost as part of a Prime Day deal on this flagship phone.

Normally $999, the Galaxy S20 is $749 on Amazon right now for Prime Day. That's a savings of $250 off the phone's regular asking price, and it's at the lower end of the Galaxy S20 deals we've seen online.

Samsung Galaxy S20: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S20 features a Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip, triple rear cameras, and a 120Hz display. Normally $999, you can save $250 on Prime Day, making this a more compelling option against the cheaper Galaxy S20 FE.View Deal

Based on the rumors, the Galaxy S20 should give you more phone for your money. The Galaxy S20 offers a larger 6.2-inch display than the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, and its telephoto lens is capable of taking higher-resolution photos. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 lack an optical zoom.

Another advantage for the Galaxy S20 is the 120 Hz refresh rate on its display, which offers smooth scrolling and animation.

We're expecting a lot of Amazon Prime Day deals, so be sure to check out out our hub for the latest on discounts on phones and tons of other products.

