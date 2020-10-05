Forget Galaxy S20 FE — Galaxy S20 Plus is $500 off ahead of Prime Day

The Galaxy S20 Plus is our favorite model of the original Galaxy S20 range, and now you can get it for $500 off on B&H.

At $699, this S20 Plus deal is the cost as the list price of the new Galaxy S20 FE, but you get a lot more for your money. This includes a bigger and sharper display, a glass back (instead of plastic) and a fast charging out of the box.

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G (128GB): was $1,199 now $699 @ B&H Photo

The Galaxy S20 Plus offers a big and smooth 6.7-inch 120Hz display, fast 5G connectivity and excellent cameras. And now you can get it for a very affordable price.View Deal

Standing at 6.7 inches and with a 120Hz QHD display, the S20 Plus is a gorgeous phone, and will make all your everyday tasks feel smoother, sharper and more colorful. You'll also find the 10MP selfie camera embedded in the top center of the phone in a small punch-hole notch, letting you enjoy a near full-screen image.

Featuring sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity, this phone can tap into all the major 5G networks. There's plenty of computing power on board, too, thanks to a Snapdragon 865 chipset and 12GB of RAM.

On the back of the S20 plus there are three cameras plus a time-of-flight sensor for improved photography effects. The main shooters are a 12MP main sensor, a 64MP 3x hybrid zoom telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, which all produce excellent images. And with the use of Single Take photo, you can take them all simultaneously, and then pick your favorites after to keep.

You won't have to worry too much about your battery life, thanks to a 4,500 mAh cell, which you can fill with rapid 25W charging. You can also wirelessly charge at 15W if you own a wireless charging pad or stand. Plus you have Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature to keep your accessories topped up using the S20 Plus without needing wires.