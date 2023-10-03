Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Charge 5 — Here’s what’s changed

The Fitbit Charge 5 has been one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market, with built-in GPS, and a range of advanced sensors, allowing you to track your heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature. But Fitbit has announced that from September 28, you’ll be able to pre-order the new Fitbit Charge 6, which will be available from Fitbit and third-party vendors from October 12, 2023.

Below, we’ve taken a look at the differences between the two fitness trackers to help you understand what’s changed, and which is the best fitness tracker for you.

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Charge 5: Price and availability

The Fitbit Charge 6 will cost $159.95, which is $20 cheaper than the Fitbit Charge 5 when it was launched in September 2021. That said, you’re likely to be able to find the Fitbit Charge 5 at a discount right now, following the announcement of the new watch. The cost of the Fitbit Charge 6 includes six months of Fitbit Premium membership, where you can view metrics like your Daily Readiness Score.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The new Fitbit comes in three different colors — black, champagne gold/coral, and silver/white. Fitbit has also released a new ocean-woven sports band for workouts and all-day wear, although the Charge 6 comes with the ‘Infinity’ band as standard.

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Charge 5: Design

From the looks of things, there are some big similarities between the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Charge 6 — forgetting the side button, design-wise, the two devices look pretty similar. They both have an AMOLED screen, measuring 0.86 x 0.58 inches, and they both have a 7-day battery life and all of the same sensors.

That said, there’s one big design difference worth mentioning, and that’s the return of the haptic side button, which can be used alongside the touchscreen to help you navigate around the watch. During testing, we found that the Fitbit Charge 5 was tricky to use with sweaty fingers mid-workout, or when wearing gloves during cold weather bike rides and runs — the extra button is a welcomed design change from our point of view.

As well as being available in slightly different colors, the Fitbit Charge 6 will get four new clock faces.

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Fitbit Charge 5: New features, exercise modes, and more accurate sensors

So, aside from the button, what else is new? Here’s everything you need to know about the upgrades to the Fitbit Charge 6:

Built-in Google Apps

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Fitbit Charge 6 will now have Google Apps built-in. This includes Google Maps, which can be handy if you’ve lost your way mid-run, and Google Pay, which allows you to make payments from your wrist. All Fitbit Charge 6 users will need a Google account when setting up the fitness tracker. It’s the first tracker to get these Google features since Google bought Fitbit a few years ago.

New exercise modes

There are 20 new exercise modes coming to the Fitbit Charge 6, including surfing, skiing, CrossFit, and HIIT workouts. It’s still not clear whether you’ll still be restricted to only having six of these on the tracker itself, but it’s still good news for watersports fanatics, and CrossFitters alike.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Third-party gym equipment pairing

You’ll be able to use the Fitbit Charge 6 as an external heart rate monitor on third-party fitness equipment. At launch, Fitbit has announced that you’ll be able to connect the Charge 6 with Peloton, NordicTrack, and Tonal equipment, with more partners coming soon.

More accurate sensors

Fitbit has made a big claim with the Charge 6, saying the heart rate sensor is 60% more accurate than any heart rate sensor on any of its previous fitness trackers. We’ll be putting this to the test, but Fitbit has said this is its most accurate tracker yet. During a briefing, Fitbit also said they have done lab testing to improve the accuracy of the GPS on the Fitbit Charge 6.

We’ll be updating this page once we’ve had a chance to go hands-on with the Fitbit Charge 6, but for now, you can check out the best fitness trackers on the market here.