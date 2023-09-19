Feyenoord vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Champions League is back and Group E begins with Feyenoord vs Celtic, a repeat of the 1970 European Cup Final. Both teams will be looking for a Match Day 1 win as they try to navigate a tricky group that also features Atlético Madrid and Lazio.

The game will be shown in many countries around the world, but don’t worry if you’re abroad right now — because you can watch Feyenoord vs Celtic live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

► Tuesday, Sept. 19

► Time — 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Sept. 20)

Feyenoord go into this match on the back of a 6-1 demolition of SC Heerenveen at the weekend. They are unbeaten in the Eredivisie, but two draws mean they sit in fourth place. They may also have an eye on their upcoming clash with Ajax on Sunday.

Despite the loss of manager Ange Postecoglou over the summer, Celtic sit comfortably on top of the Scottish Premiership. They are also unbeaten, having won four and drawn one of their five league games. Their recent record in the Champions League is poor though and they will be looking for a strong start to give them a chance of getting beyond the group stage.

Both these teams are the reigning champions of their respective leagues. They have only met once before – that famous night in 1970 when Feyenoord came out on top after extra time to win the Rotterdam club their first and only European Cup. Expect a noisy night at De Kuip as Feyenoord return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

Below we will tell you how you get Feyenoord vs Celtic a live stream, wherever you are and watch the Champions League from anywhere.

How to watch the Feyenoord vs Celtic live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Feyenoord vs Celtic absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on RTE 2 and RTE Player in Ireland.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while Feyenoord vs Celtic is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use RTE Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Celtic live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Champions League live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Some games will also be shown on CBS, and Spanish-language coverage is available on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $74.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Celtic live streams in Canada

Canadians are just as lucky as their southern neighbors because they can watch all the Champions League live streams on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Celtic live streams in the U.K.

To watch the UEFA Champions League 23/24 in the U.K. you'll need TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) because it has the rights to all 125 games in the group and knockout stages.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Celtic live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch every Champions League live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

As well as Champions League 23/24 live streams, Stan also has Europa League coverage plus the Rugby World Cup, Indycar and World Endurance Championship.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Celtic live streams in New Zealand

New Zealanders also get access to all Champions League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

BeIN Sports Connect is home to a whole world of soccer also offering every single Europa League and Europa Conference League match, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and English Carabao Cup games. The app is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV.

