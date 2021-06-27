F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the 2021 Styrian GP

The 2021 F1 Styrian Grand Prix takes place today, Sunday, June 27 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. ESPN carries the F1 live stream in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.
It's almost time for the 2021 F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream, and we could be about to see Red Bull's Max Verstappen further extend his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship.
Verstappen is on pole again, his third of the season so far, and goes into the race with a 12-point advantage over Mercedes' multiple World Champion Lewis Hamilton. The young Dutchman has won two out of the past three races, in Monaco and France, and would surely have triumphed in Azerbaijan if not for a tire failure.
Right now, the Red Bull is clearly faster than the Mercedes, and unlike in previous seasons Verstappen appears to be mature enough to handle the pressure of leading.
It would be foolish to write off Hamilton at this stage, of course, and the Brit has been further behind at this stage before and still managed to find a way to win. But if Verstappen keeps winning, that gap will soon become a chasm.
Still, Hamilton is second on the grid here; his teammate Valtteri Bottas was second quickest in qualifying, but took a three-place grid penalty after spinning in the pit lane. Instead, Lando Norris has been promoted to third, with Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull in fourth and Bottas fifth.
How will the race pan out? All will become clear soon. Read on to find out how to watch the 2021 F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.
F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix live online from anywhere with a VPN
Just because you're in another country, it doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you already pay for to watch the F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality option.
We've tested many VPN services, and right now we think the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.
F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix live online in the US
ESPN is the place to turn for the F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.
As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.
ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.
If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.
F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.
And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.
F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix live online in the UK
As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Styrian Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution.
You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 France live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.
To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.
A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.
Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.
F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix live online in Canada
TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.
All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.
Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.
F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix live online in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 France live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the F1 Styrian Grand Prix online via Foxtel.
Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.
You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.
F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule
The Styrian Grand Prix weekend started on Friday (June 25) with the first two practice sessions, while P3 and qualifying took place yesterday (June 26). The race itself is today (June 27). Here's the full schedule:
Friday, June 25
- Practice 1: 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST)
- Practice 2: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)
Saturday, June 26
- Practice 3: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. BST)
- Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)
Sunday, June 27
Race: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)
F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream — current driver standings
POS
DRIVER
NATIONALITY
CAR
PTS
1
Max Verstappen
NED
RED BULL RACING HONDA
131
2
Lewis Hamilton
GBR
MERCEDES
119
5
Sergio Perez
MEX
RED BULL RACING HONDA
84
3
Lando Norris
GBR
MCLAREN MERCEDES
76
4
Valtteri Bottas
FIN
MERCEDES
59
6
Charles Leclerc
MON
FERRARI
52
7
Carlos Sainz
ESP
FERRARI
42
9
Pierre Gasly
FRA
ALPHATAURI HONDA
37
8
Daniel Ricciardo
AUS
MCLAREN MERCEDES
34
11
Sebastian Vettel
GER
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
30
13
Fernando Alonso
ESP
ALPINE RENAULT
17
10
Esteban Ocon
FRA
ALPINE RENAULT
12
12
Lance Stroll
CAN
ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
10
14
Yuki Tsunoda
JPN
ALPHATAURI HONDA
8
15
Antonio Giovinazzi
ITA
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
1
16
Kimi Räikkönen
FIN
ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
1
17
George Russell
GBR
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
0
18
Nicholas Latifi
CAN
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
0
19
Mick Schumacher
GER
HAAS FERRARI
0
20
Nikita Mazepin
RAF
HAAS FERRARI
0
F1 2021 car and driver line-ups
Team
Driver 1
Driver 2
Alfa Romeo
Kimi Raikkonen (7)
Antonio Giovinazzi (99)
Alpha Tauri
Pierre Gasly (10)
Yuki Tsunoda (22)
Alpine
Fernando Alonso (14)
Esteban Ocon (31)
Aston Martin
Sebastian Vettel (5)
Lance Stroll (18)
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (16)
Carlos Sainz (55)
Haas
Nikita Mazepin (9)
Mick Schumacher (47)
McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo (3)
Lando Norris (4)
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44)
Valtteri Bottas (77)
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (33)
Sergio Perez (11)
Williams
George Russell (63)
Nicholas Latifi (6)
Full 2021 F1 calendar
DATE
GRAND PRIX
CIRCUIT
COUNTRY
26-28 March
Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain International Circuit
Bahrain
16-18 April
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Autodromo Imola
Italy
30 April 2 May
Portuguese Grand Prix
Portimão Circuit
Portugal
7-9 May
Spanish Grand Prix
Catalunya Circuit
Spain
20-23 May
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Circuit
Monte Carlo
4-6 June
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku street circuit
Azerbaijan
18-20 June
French Grand Prix
Circuit Paul Ricard
France
25-27 June
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring
Austria
2-4 July
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring
Austria
16-18 July
British Grand Prix
Silverstone Circuit
Great Britain
30 July - 1 Aug
Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring
Hungary
27-29 Aug
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
Belgium
3-5 Sept
Dutch Grand Prix
Circuit Zandvoort
Netherlands
10-12 Sept
Italian Grand Prix
Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Italy
|24-26 Sept
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi International Street Circuit
Russia
|1-3 Oct
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
8-10 Oct
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka Circuit
Japan
22-24 Oct
US Grand Prix
Circuit of The Americas
United States
29-31 Oct
Mexico Grand Prix
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Mexico
5-7 Nov
Brazilian Grand Prix
Autodromo Interlagos
Brazil
19-21 Nov
Australian Grand Prix
Albert Park Circuit
Australia
3-5 Dec
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
10-12 Dec
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit
UAE