Expecting Halo Infinite at the Xbox Series X event? We have bad news

If you’re expecting to see Halo Infinite get a proper game footage reveal at Microsoft’s Xbox Series X event this week, then prepare to be disappointed. Microsoft is expected to show off only next-generation games from third-party developers on May 7.

Following on from a tweet from the official Xbox account, which announced an Xbox Series X game reveal event this week, Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox games marketing at Microsoft, tweeted that “partners” will be showing off their next-generation console gameplay. Microsoft will have its own showcase later in the summer.

That’s not to say Halo Infinite won’t be a launch title for the Xbox Series X; we’d bet a substantial amount of money that it will be. We just won’t see the game in action on May 7. That’ll be a bit of a disappointment for Halo fans, as next-generation Halo gameplay is one of the things we’d have expected to see at the first Xbox Series X game showcase.

So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon! #GetHyped 🙌🏻🙅🏼‍♂️🔥 https://t.co/VXXsZnUYX5April 30, 2020

“This show is timed as more of a typical pre-E3 beat and to give a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay from our partners,” Greenberg explained further on Twitter. “We got a lot to share this summer and heading into holiday, so will give more details on that next week too!”

So, it looks like Microsoft will somewhat stagger its reveal of next-generation games. That’s perhaps due to developers working toward a June reveal of their games at E3 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some developers might have game footage to show off around June, but a May event might have been too early

Which games can we expect to see? Well, Xbox Series X footage of Assasin’s Creed Valhalla has been confirmed for the May 7 event, meaning we can expect to see how bloodthirsty Viking warriors mix with the supposedly covert nature of a secret guild of assassins.

We’d also be pretty keen to see some more game footage from Cyberpunk 2077, which will come to the Xbox Series X as well as the Xbox One. Hopefully, Microsoft will show how the Xbox Series X's ray-tracing capabilities can be applied to CD Projekt Red’s next big RPG.

More footage of Watch Dogs Legion and Rainbox Six Seige for the Xbox Series X is also a distinct possibility. We may even get a glimpse of what’s next for the Battlefield series if EA decides to join Microsoft in its next-generation event.

As for other games set to be revealed, we’ll just have to wait and see. Check back with us on May 7 for more information.