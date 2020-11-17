England vs Iceland live stream: How to watch Nations League online

England vs Iceland start time, channel England vs Iceland begins at 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The game airs on ESPN Plus in the US and Sky Sports main event in the UK.

The England vs Iceland live stream is almost here and both teams probably wish they were in better shape going into it. This, the final game for both teams in final game in Nations League Group A2, finds Iceland looking for something good after having been relegated to League B.

England, however, is fighting for the important distinction of ... third place. Yes, after its 2-0 defeat to Belgium on Sunday, the England side is also mostly playing for its own pride.

England's scoring luck has run dry, with three goals in five fixtures, leading Gareth Southgate to drop the 4-3-3 strategy. The team's looking to rely on a more conservative play, enforcing defense over attacks. At midfield, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice have proven a good combination to save the England goal from being constantly asunder.

The Iceland team's story is more about its aging team. 18-year-old Andri Baldursson may be called upon to start, to try and give his team some youthful vigor, and not end this Nations League group in worse condition than it began.

So, here is everything you need to watch the England vs Iceland live stream:

How to watch England vs Iceland live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble," moving to a territory where England vs Iceland isn't available, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

England vs Iceland live streams in the US

In the U.S., we're going to watch England vs Iceland on either ESPN Plus or TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network). You can find the latter on fuboTV, one of the best streaming services.

England vs Iceland live streams in the UK

If you're trying to find the England vs Iceland live stream in the UK, turn to Sky Sports Main Event. It starts at 7:45 p.m. BST.

The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.