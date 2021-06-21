Echo Dot is half off in killer Prime Day deal

Alexa, get me an amazing Echo Dot deal. Here it is — half off the 4th gen Echo Dot, which puts Amazon's smart speaker at its lowest price ever. Don't miss out on a chance to take advantage of one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far.

The Echo Dot is $24.99, which is 50% off its regular price of $49.99. The small, spherical speaker delivers excellent audio so you can stream music, podcasts and audio books in any room. You can also ask Alexa to read the news, check the weather, set alarms, change the thermostat and more.

Amazon Echo Dot (2020): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

Get quality sound and access to all things Alexa with the revamped, redesigned Echo Dot. Even at its usual price, the smart speaker is a worthy investment. But now it's half off, and down to its lowest ever price, so definitely don't miss out on this killer Prime Day deal.View Deal

As we note in our 4th gen Echo Dot review, Amazon completely revamped the mini smart speaker, swapping out the old hockey-puck design for a spherical look. This new version offers slightly better sound than the previous model, as well as great features and quality for a reasonable price.

It won't fill large rooms with ground-breaking audio nor does it double as a smart home hub, but as a personal smart speaker for your bedroom or small living room — it's unbeatable.

Everything is done with your voice, so you just need to ask Alexa to do something for you and it'll do it. Alexa can search the web to answer your questions, control your music or other smart home devices, or act as an intercom or voice call system with other Alexas within your home or belonging to your friends.

