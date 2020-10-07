Early Prime Day deal puts Alexa in your car for just $19

We are merely a handful of days away from Amazon Prime Day, so it’s no surprise the retailer is already slicing the prices of its products. And in the latest deal, Amazon Prime members can get the Echo Auto for only $19.99.

The Echo Auto is a small rectangular device that can be attached to your car’s cockpit air vents, and it brings Amazon’s Alexa to the open road. It connects to your car’s stereo system via an auxiliary input or Bluetooth, and from there connects to the Alexa app on your Android or iOS phone.

Echo Auto: was $49.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon

Get Alexa in your car with the Echo Auto. It also lets you stream a suite of audio content from Amazon Music to Audible audiobooks. View Deal

One set up, the Echo Auto provides you access to Alexa, which you can use to make calls, provide updates on your schedule, play music, tell you the news, and a range of other virtual assistant tasks, all while keeping your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

The Echo Auto device itself also contains eight microphones and far-field technology, so Alexa should be able to hear you (or your passengers) over road noise, music or your car's heat or air conditioning.

If you're worried about privacy, you can always press the microphone off button to disconnect the mic.

Overall, the Echo Auto is a great deal at $30 off, so we would scoop up this Prime Day discount right away. Be sure to check out all of the early Prime Day deals so far.