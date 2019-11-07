Early Black Friday Deal: Bose QuietComfort 35 II, SoundSport Free hit lowest price ever

Great news if you're searching for early Black Friday deals on running or workout headphones. Amazon currently has our favorite sporty wireless earbuds on sale.

For a limited time, you can buy the Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds for $169. Normally these wireless earbuds retail for $200, so that's $30 off. Not only is it the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds, it's also one of the best Bose deals of the season. Best Buy and Walmart also offer this price.

Bose SoundSport Free wireless: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $169. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 no $279 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Bose QC 35 II headphones sit at the top of the headphone chain with above average audio, style, and a 20-hour battery life. Rarely on sale, you can get them now for $279, which is their best price yet.View Deal

Bose makes some of the industry's best headphones. In our Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones review, we loved their excellent audio quality and comfortable design. Although we found them a little bulky, we rated them 4 out of 5 stars overall.

Strategically placed built-in ear wings allow them to they stay put while you're running or doing intense cardio. These Bose earbuds are also IPX4 rated water resistant to withstand sweat.

We tried them out on a treadmill and an elliptical machine and they didn't fall out. Even during some good old fashioned jumping jacks, the SoundSport Free buds barely budged.

Audio-wise, the SoundSport Free buds offer relatively balanced sound while still putting punch in all the right places. Bass lines were smooth and tight without muddying other instruments in a song, no matter the genre.

So if you're looking for a great pair of AirPods alternatives, these lightweight, sports-centric headphones are an excellent choice.

As an alternative Amazon also has the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones on sale for $99 ($50 off). In terms of design, these buds have a cable that loops behind your neck. Or if you prefer over-ear style wireless headphones, you can snag the Bose QuietComfort 35 II on sale for $279 ($70 off). This is their lowest price yet!

