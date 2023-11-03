Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL International Series Week 9 online

The Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream has everything the NFL wants to put on display in the International Series; high-powered offenses, tough aggressive defenses, and a storyline any sports fan can identify with. This NFL live stream has it all on the table for the fourth installment of the International Series and first NFL game ever in Frankfurt, Germany.

Miami (6-2) is led by Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is ranked first in the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passer rating. His main target, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, is also atop the league in receiving yards and touchdowns. On the ground, the Dolphins are supported by running back Raheem Mostert who leads the NFL with 10 rushing touchdowns. Together, they anchor an offense that is number one in scoring, averaging 33.9 points per game.

Everyone can appreciate an athlete going head-to-head with a team that traded him away, and that is exactly what’s happening Sunday in Frankfurt. Tyreek Hill spent the first six seasons of his illustrious career with the Chiefs before being traded to the Dolphins before the 2022 season. This will be the first time he faces his former teammates.

Kansas City (6-2) takes to the field with their two-time Super Bowl Champion as well as two-time and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. This season Mahomes is ranked third in the league in passing yards while his 15 touchdown passes is the fourth highest total in the NFL. Mahomes’ key target is the best tight end in football, four-time All-Pro Travis Kelce. Aside from Kelce’s romantic life grabbing headlines, his play is still warranting attention as he leads his position group in yards and receptions.

The Dolphins’ success this season comes with one important caveat; they have yet to beat a team with a winning record. After Miami came up with a 70-point performance against the Broncos, they went into Buffalo and lost to the Bills, 48-20. They were able to bounce back with wins over the Giants and Panthers, but then fell to the Eagles 31-17. In both those losses, they failed to protect Tagovailoa. The Bills sacked him four times, the Eagles three. In total, Tua has been sacked just 11 times this season.

Getting after the quarterback will be a big part of the Chiefs’ game plan. Coming into Week 9, K.C. is ranked third in the NFL with 28 sacks this season. Defensive end, George Karlafties leads the team with 6.5, followed by All-Pro Chris Jones and Mike Danna who each have 5.5 sacks.

DraftKings has the Chiefs as 2.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The over/under is 51.

Will Taylor Swift attend Dolphins vs Chiefs?

Pop icon Taylor Swift has made it to three Chiefs games since her relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce began to blossom. In the Swift Era, the Chiefs are 4-0 with her in attendance.

Swift has been the subject of many cutaways on NFL broadcasts for FOX, NBC, Amazon Prime, and CBS. But she has not appeared on an NFL Network game.

Unfortunately for the NFL Network, that looks like it will remain the case. With her latest tour about to get underway, it appears TayTay will not be able to attend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs game in Germany.

However, all that can always change with one social media post, but until then, sorry Swifties and sorry Chiefs fans. After all, K.C. is perfect with Taylor in the crowd.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Dolphins vs Chiefs the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on the NFL Network.

The local Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market can watch the broadcast on NBC 6 (WTVJ).

Local Kansas City market can watch on KSHB 41 (NBC)

The game starts Sunday, Nov 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on NBC, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NFL Network, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Dolphins vs Chiefs.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Dolphins vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Sun, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Dolphins vs Chiefs is available on TSN4 and RDS2.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Dolphins vs Chiefs NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.