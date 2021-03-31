Dodgers vs Rockies live stream: How to watch the 2021 MLB Opening Day online

Dodgers vs Rockies start time, TV channel Dodgers vs Rockies live stream will begin 4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT Thursday April 1st. It will be on AT&T SportsNet-RM, ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

The Dodgers vs Rockies live stream has Los Angeles starting out their road to a repeat, while Colorado looks to move on from their star third baseman in this MLB live stream. There’s no two ways about it, the Dodgers are stacked. They are poised to contend for a second straight World Series title and eighth as a franchise.

Wherever you look on the diamond they seem to have a star occupying that part of the field. Right fielder Mookie Betts finished second in the NL MVP voting in his first season in LA, while shortstop Corey Seagar and third baseman Justin Turner both lead the team with a .307 batting average. Seagar took home World Series MVP honors.

Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young award winner went 6-2 last season with a 2.16 ERA. He’s 24-8 all-time against the Rockies, matching his highest win total against any team. Kershaw also has 24 wins against the Giants. The Rockies will counter with German Marquez who is coming off his best season. The 26-year-old righty went 4-6 last year with a 3.75 ERA over his 13 starts.

For eight seasons Rockies fans marveled at their Gold Glove third baseman, Nolan Arenado, but now that run is over. The 29-year-old was traded to the Cardinals on February 1st. Now the hot corner will be manned by Josh Fuentes who hit .333 in the spring and coincidentally is Arenado’s cousin.

The Dodgers enter Thursday as 1.5 run favorites. The over/under is 11.5.

How to avoid Dodgers vs Rockies blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Dodgers vs Rockies. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Dodgers vs Rockies live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Dodgers vs Rockies live stream will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT Thursday April 1st. The game is on AT&T SportsNet-RM, ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet LA — so your best bet is AT&T TV or Sling TV. The former is best for local sports channels and latter will be used for ESPN, for those who watch around the country. Trying to work around regional limitations that may apply? Express VPN is a great way to skirt blackouts.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$129 per year), is also streaming out of market games, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

AT&T TV is the destination for cord-cutters looking for their regional sports. Make sure your local sports network is in your package when signing up. AT&T TV starts at $69.99 per month, and packs more than 65 channels.View Deal

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which costs $45 as getting only one half ($30 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.View Deal

Dodgers vs Rockies live streams in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2022, including this game at 9:10 p.m. GMT. Those visiting the UK and striking out, while trying to use the service they pay for — can check out Express VPN.

Alternatively, another bet is MLB.TV, also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Dodgers vs Rockies live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll need TSN to see Dodgers vs Rockies, as it's on TSN 1.

If you're thinking of subscribing to MLB.TV, though, recognize that the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts. If you're visiting Canada from abroad, you can use the streaming services you already pay for with a VPN, such as Express VPN.