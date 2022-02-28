Do you use a VPN? Win a £100 Amazon Gift Card by taking part in our survey

We like to think we know a bit about the best VPN services on the market here at Tom's Guide, but we're not afraid to admit we could also learn more – especially when it comes down to how our readers actually use them.

We independently test a huge range of services, from free VPN providers to the most secure VPNs. However, learning about how real people use the software day-in, day-out allows us to understand what people really look for when choosing a VPN, which in turn will let us write more informative reviews and give better recommendations in our comprehensive guides.

Tom's Guide is collaborating with TechRadar to look at how our readers use VPNs with different devices so we can improve our content and offer better advice.

This isn't the first VPN survey we've undertaken, but this time we're asking our readers about the devices they use their VPNs on, what they use them for on those devices, and what's most important when it comes to picking a provider.

We appreciate online privacy is like gold dust these days, so if you choose to enter the prize draw for the Amazon gift card, we only require your email address, and we'll only use it to deliver the prize if you win. You won't be entered onto any mailing list or ever receive marketing emails. You can also choose to complete the survey entirely anonymously, and decline to enter the prize draw.

Whether you choose to submit your email or not, we hope you’ll take the time to complete our survey. If you do, you’ll know that you’ve helped Tom’s Guide deliver better-informed content to our millions of readers.

Why is Tom's Guide doing a survey?

Even though we undertake rigorous testing of all the VPNs we review, we simply can't use every provider all day, every day, like a long-term customer can. So, we're asking for the opinions of real users who know the products better than anyone for their honest opinions.

By sharing their findings, these users are helping us deliver better content for our readers by informing us of exactly what they demand of their software, how they use it, and what they look for when purchasing.

Finally, it's worth noting that we're carrying out this survey in collaboration with TechRadar, so don't be alarmed when you're redirected to that site once you've completed the survey.

Survey Terms and Conditions

By entering your email address, you are giving consent to Future Plc and its group of companies ("Future") to contact you to deliver a prize. You are not consenting to receive marketing emails or newsletters, and you will not be entered onto a mailing list.

The competition opens 10/2/2022, 9am ET and closes 10/4/2022, 9am ET. Late or incomplete entries will be not be eligible for the prize draw, but your responses will still be counted. Open to all residents of the UK & US (excluding employees of Future, and residents of Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. territory where prohibited or restricted by law). Entries limited to one per individual regardless of the form of entry. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry.

There will be one (1) winner in total, who will win a £100 Amazon gift card (worth £100 or equivalent in United States Dollars at Amazon's current exchange rate). The winner will be randomly drawn from all valid entries received and shall be notified by us (Future) by email within 28 days of the closing date.

If a winner has not responded after 7 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future will deliver the prize. Future reserves the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Void where prohibited.

By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy.