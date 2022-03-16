Disney Plus will hide Marvel Netflix shows until you change this one setting

If you haven't heard, the Marvel Netflix shows are now on Disney Plus, arriving today (Tuesday, March 16). Unfortunately, they may be hidden when you go looking for them. So if you get no results for "Daredevil," don't worry, we've got you covered.

Why are these shows hidden? Well, unlike everything else on Disney Plus in the United States, these shows are rated TV-MA. And since Disney Plus has never held TV-MA content on this side of the Atlantic, our version of the streaming service needed a change. (Disney Plus' Star channel has served up mature content in the UK since February, 2021.)

Most importantly, that change includes adding a PIN code to unlock profiles that can access more adult content than child accounts can. You may not need such a code, though, if you don't have children accessing your Disney Plus account — and that's why we think some people will wind up not being able to find the Marvel Netflix shows.

But we're not annoyed by this change. Shows such as Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are not exactly kid-friendly stuff. Violence and sexuality abound, depending on the hero and episode. And, as my colleague Kelly Woo has said in the past, Disney Plus has been needing more adult content for a while now. This change could potentially usher in a better Disney Plus.

So, as a Disney Plus representative confirmed to Tom's Guide, users need to change their overall content limitations to TV-MA in order to see that these shows (and any future TV-MA content) exists on Disney Plus. Here's what you need to do.

How to view TV-MA content on Disney Plus

1. Upon opening Disney Plus, look for the Parental Controls prompt. Subscribers are supposed to be greeted by an option to update parental controls.

2. You'll now want to change your profile's content ratings restrictions. If you're not immediately directed to this setting, you'll want to tap on your Disney Plus profile(s) and look for the setting yourself.

3. When you get to the chart of content restriction settings, scroll down and select TV-MA. You'll notice that R-rated films are ranked as less-adult than TV-MA.

4. Repeat as necessary for your other profiles, and add PIN codes to adult profiles if need be.

What does TV-MA mean? Is it worse than the R rating?

TV-MA stands for "TV Mature Audience Only," and signifies programming that is made for adults and may not be suitable for those under the age of 17. Mature themes, explicit sexuality, graphic violence and strong language are reasons why programming may be rated TV-MA.

This makes TV-MA the television equivalent of the R rating for films, as rated-R films require any child under 17 to be joined by a parent or adult guardian.