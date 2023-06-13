Disney just postponed a ton of Marvel, Star Wars and Avatar movies — here’s the new release dates

Well, I hope you didn't make plans based on the upcoming Marvel movie release dates (or for Star Wars or Avatar movies). Disney just announced a giant slew of new release dates, moving many of its 2024 and on films back, while moving Deadpool 3 (currently known as Untitled Deadpool movie) up.

Many of these movies are getting pushed back a whole year, as Exhibitor Relations Co. revealed in a tweet showing the whole slate. As noted above, the good news is that the Deadpool & Wolverine team-up movie coming next year will arrive six months earlier than expected, as it moves from May 3rd to November 8th.

Avatar 3 is getting a one-year delay, while Avatar 4 and 5 have both been pushed back three years. For those keeping track at home, the Avatar series will close 22 years after the first film came out.

Here's the big list of delays:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 New release date Old release date Deadpool 3 May 3, 2024 Nov. 8, 2024 Captain America: Brave New World July 26, 2024 May 3, 2024 Thunderbolts Dec. 20, 2024 July 26, 2024 Blade Feb. 14, 2025 Sept. 6, 2024 Fantastic Four May 2, 2025 Feb. 15, 2025 Avatar 3 Dec. 19, 2025 Dec. 20, 2024 Avengers: The Kang Dynasty May 1, 2026 May 2, 2025 Untitled Star Wars movie May 22, 2026 Dec. 19, 2025 Untitled Star Wars movie Dec. 18, 2026 n/a Avengers: Secret Wars May 7, 2027 May 1, 2026 Untitled Star Wars movie Dec. 18, 2027 n/a Avatar 4 Dec. 21, 2029 Dec. 18, 2026 Avatar 5 Dec. 19, 2031 Dec. 22 2028

You'll notice three untitled upcoming Star Wars movies in that stack, and no word has been given about which films those are. They could be the films announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

James Mangold is set to direct a film about the origins of the Jedi. Dave Filoni is helming a movie to tie up the Disney Plus Star Wars shows such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. Lastly, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct a film starring a returning Daisy Ridley, reprising the role of Rey.

This news comes at an interesting time, as the WGA Writers Strike continues to push for improved pay for writers, among other things. And while that happens, movies currently in production have certain limits based on the strike, such as Ryan Reynolds not being allowed to improvise any dialogue (according to Collider).

Variety cites production delays for "part of the reason" behind the overhaul. Blade and Thunderbolts paused production around the start of the writer's strike, and their delays created a ripple effect.

Analysis: There's also an elephant in the House of the Mouse

(Image credit: Jay Maidment )

The next two Avengers movies — The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — both got pushed back by around a year, and it's not difficult to imagine Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige feeling a little relief. Now, the MCU exec has more time to figure out what to do about Kang the Conqueror.

Currently played by Jonathan Majors, Kang is going to play a pivotal role in the Multiverse Saga (the next movies), as the next Avengers movie bears his name.

Majors, though, is currently facing assault and domestic violence charges, which could lead Marvel to recast the role. Now, Marvel gets more time to wait for the courts to decide Majors' future, and to consider more Kang actors.