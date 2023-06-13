7 top new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more (June 12-18)

Netflix leads the charge for the new movies to watch online this week. The big red streaming machine's long-awaited Extraction sequel is the marquee film of the home box office.

If you're looking for wilder and more provocative cinema, be sure to check out the divisive Beau is Afraid. Safer picks include a Jon Hamm-led crime comedy and the story of the man who challenged Mozart for his throne.

Meanwhile, Peacock provides a fun action comedy about a teen who wants to be a stunt woman when she grows up. As for Disney Plus? It's got a documentary about Stan Lee's career produced in conjunction with Marvel Studios.

Beau Is Afraid (Digital)

Some call Beau Is Afraid director Ari Aster the mastermind behind a new subgenre: 'elevated' horror. His latest film, though, is something completely different. While Beau Is Afraid can be as tense as any movie gets, it also gets extremely weird and downright hilarious. All the while, you might just feel like you're listening to the director explain his personal neuroses.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the titular Beau, a man whose arrested development frequently gets in his own way throughout the film. What is Beau afraid of, you might ask? The answer, unfortunately, is practically everything. Beau practically drowns in his fears as he moves through the modern urban crime panic and processes his own mommy issues.

Buy digitally online on Amazon and other retailers right now (released today, June 13)

Extraction 2 (Netflix)

Thought Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) died at the end of Extraction? You thought wrong. The highly-skilled Australian black ops merc is back, tasked with another mission that could get him killed — but probably won't if the film does well for Netflix.

Rake's latest quest is to rescue Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili), a prisoner of Georgian bad man Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani). Along the way, we'll learn more about Tyler, and meet the human behind the butt-kicking espionage.

As for who else is along for the ride? Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa reprise the roles of siblings Nik and Yaz Khan, while model/actor Olga Kurylenko joins the cast as Mia.

Watch on Netflix (released Monday, June 5th)

Chevalier (Hulu, Digital)

Stephen Williams' Chevalier is one of those critically-applauded movies that will hopefully find its audience online after a too-short stint in theaters. Inspired by the true story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a Creole fencer, and violinist with remarkable talent — Chevalier looks to tell a story that was glossed over by many a history class.

Unfortunately for Bologne, though, he faced an uphill battle in high society, especially from Mozart (Joseph Prowen), who sees this new melanin-rich upstart as a threat. Harrison Jr. won acclaim for his supremely confident performance.

Watch on Hulu and buy digitally on Amazon starting Friday (June 16)

Stan Lee (Disney Plus)

Stan Lee lived an amazing and astonishing life, and Disney's made a movie for those who only know him (and his comics) by the movies they inspired. This eponymous documentary looks to show how Lee revolutionized Marvel's comics, while not giving much time to his personal life and legal disputes.

The film debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, and the reviews for director David Gelb's film revealed that its story is all about how Marvel began to get its mojo back in the 1960's. Lee posthumously narrates the film, which includes behind the scenes footage from Lee's time on sets.

Watch on Disney Plus starting Friday (June 16)

Maggie Moore(s) (Digital)

It's amazing what kind of cast you can get when you have a celebrity director. For his second feature-length film John Slattery (Mad Men's silver fox Roger Sterling) brought in Jon Hamm to play a police chief trying to solve dual murder cases, where both of the victims share the same name: Maggie Moore

On the job, he falls for a neighbor (Tina Fey), who seems to have watched one too many true crime documentaries. Now, the dumb criminals (Micah Stock and Happy Anderson) are trying to clean up their own mistakes, but seem more likely to repeatedly incriminate themselves.

Buy digitally on Amazon and other digital retailers starting Friday (June 16)

Maybe I Do (Hulu)

Allen (Luke Bracey) isn't exactly feeling the prospect of marriage, and he's terrible at hiding it. After embarrassing Michelle (Emma Roberts) at the throwing of the bouquet, he's hit a situation where she needs him to prove himself.

But there's a lot more going on here than even Allen knows. His mother and father (Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy) just so happen to be having affairs with Michelle's father and mother (Richard Gere and Diane Keaton). Yikes.

Watch on Hulu starting Friday (June 16)

Polite Society (Peacock)

For every young adult who dreams of being an actor, there's a teen like Ria (Priya Kansara), who wants to be a stunt woman when she grows up. And while her parents don't quite support her, Ria's older sister Lena (Ritu Arya) does.

Unfortunately, Lena may not be around Ria much more, as a suitor is sweeping big sis off her feet. And that's when Polite Society turns into an action movie — as Lena's being pulled into a bad family that her sister needs to save her from. Fortunately, she's got the techniques to save the day. Critics call Polite Society a fun mix of Bollywood and Britain.

Watch it on Peacock starting Friday (June 16)