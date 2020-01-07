Diesel's Fadelite smartwatch appeals equally to men, women

Moving away from the company's traditionally masculine designs, Diesel's new Fadelite smartwatches are smaller in size and have more playful, transparent nylon watch bands. Available in four colors, these Wear OS watches will be available in March for $275.

(Image credit: Future)

Like the rest of Fossil group's Wear OS smartwatches, the Diesel Fadelite runs the latest version of Google's mobile operating system and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor.

However, the Fadelite has a smaller 43mm case, meant to be worn by both men and women, and the straps fade in color: red to black, black to clear, and blue to clear.

A model with an all-clear band has an iridescent case and clasp, which I thought was the sharpest of the bunch. Diesel also partnered with the artist Mad Dog Jones to create a special strap that will debut later this year.

(Image credit: Future)

Digital touches include an interactive Globe dial that can display two additional time zones and weather animations that show real-time conditions. The Fadelite is part of the Diesel On smartwatch platform, which includes such features such as a speaker and tethered calling. However, as with most Wear OS smartwatches, battery life is about two days max.

While Wear OS isn't our favorite smartwatch platform, it is the most prolific when it comes to watch style. Fossil, through its numerous sub-brands, is carrying most of the water, so you're not lacking for options. Diesel's Fadelite is yet another choice you have when looking for a stylish smartwatch.

Be sure to check out our CES 2020 hub for the latest news and hands-on impressions out of Las Vegas.