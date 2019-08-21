The Most Stylish Hybrid Smartwatches, Ranked from Best to Worst

Kronaby

Kronaby is a Swedish brand with modern and high-end style (and a price tag to match) that belies the smart and useful location-sharing and location-finding features hidden inside. The lack of activity tracking — beyond basic step counting — takes this watch out of the running for fitness fans, but the range of sizes and finishes, plus some neat location-aware features, makes this brand worthy of consideration.

You can customize shortcuts for the pushers, or minicrowns above and below the main crown, in the Kronaby app for iOS and Android. For instance, one pusher can control your music playback from your phone, and the other can trigger your smartphone to play a loud jingle so you can find it. The pushers can also be used for two geolocation features. A safety feature called Walk Me Home sends your location to a contact when you press it and allows them to follow you remotely. If you press that button again and hold it for 3 seconds, the watch will send an emergency signal to the contact who is following you. This requires some setup: Your friend has to download the Kronaby Friend app and use a code to follow you.

If you assign one of the crowns the Remember This Spot feature and push the button before you leave, the watch will mark your location. You can call up that location again in the Kronaby app when you want to return to it. Kronaby also works with If This Then That (IFTTT), and you can use the pushers to trigger any function you've set in the IFTTT app.

The main problem with Kronaby is a software issue that will hopefully be fixed soon. A change in iOS 11 has made the Bluetooth connection between Kronaby's watches and your iPhone a little unstable. Kronaby has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix, but a device that costs this much should be expected to work reliably all the time.

Credit: Kronaby