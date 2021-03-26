Demon's Souls fans rejoice — the killer PS5 game is getting a movie adaptation

Sony is reportedly cooking up a Demon's Souls movie based on the cult classic From Software game. This should not be confused with the Dark Souls series, which was a spiritual successor to 2009's Demon's Souls on PS3.

The report comes via Giant Freakin Robot, which cites a "trusted inside source." Details are scant, and the outlet doesn't make it clear if the film will follow the same plot as its video game counterpart. Demon's Souls has players on a mission to defeat an ancient demon dubbed the Old One, which was roused from its slumber by Boletaria's King Allant. It's a fairly nebulous premise, and given that the player avatar serves more as a vessel rather than a fully fleshed out character, the possibilities are numerous for a film adaptation.

Sony owns the Demon's Souls IP, as well as the more recent Bloodborne. The iconic title got a recent remake for PS5, and now it looks like Sony is putting the IP to good use. Video game TV and movie adaptations have been terrible, historically speaking, but that's starting to change.

Video games have been getting increased movie and television attention in the past few years. Netflix's The Witcher series was hugely popular — so much so that The Witcher season 2 is in the works. HBO is busy beavering away on The Last of Us TV show. An Amazon Prime Fallout series is on the horizon as well. And let's not forget about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an upcoming anime based on CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077.

Sony's take on Demon's Souls is going to interesting, with the IP offering considerable free rein when it comes to re-envisioning it through the medium of film. Of course, none of this is confirmed, and the only tidbit we have is that a Demon's Souls movie is coming.

When it comes to the cast and plot, it's anyone's guess how Sony will decide to handle it. Perhaps a series would've been a better choice, considering how successful the format seems to be for these adaptations, but Sony could surprise us yet.