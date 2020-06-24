Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: Start time, how to watch

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire start time Set your alarms for Noon. Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire episode 1 starts tomorrow (June 25) at 12 p.m. Eastern.

That's 9 a.m. Pacific, 5 p.m. BST and 6 p.m. CEST, the local time for developer CD Projekt Red.

We're a day away from the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire live streams, and we're getting pretty excited. This new series will preview the much-anticipated and long-delayed action adventure game, and episode 1 will deliver a new trailer as well.

Episode 1 of Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire is slated to last 25 minutes, and since that's too long for a trailer, it will also delivery new gameplay footage and an interview with the game's developers about Cyberpunk 2077's braindance feature.

Braindance is a way for characters to dive into virtual realities created from the lived experiences — including emotions, muscle memories and physical feedback — of other characters.

In short, it's a detective's dream come true. Braindances are digital recordings of those moments in persons lives, but they're not always honest and true: as some have been filmed. Players will experience braindances by putting on a BD (braindance) headset.

We're also hoping that Cyberpunk 2077 Night Call Wire episode 1 gives us more intel about Keanu Reeves' involvement, but only time will tell.

Where to watch Cyberpunk 2077 Night Call Wire

As of this moment, CD Projekt Red has only stated its plans to stream Cyberpunk 2077 Night Call Wire episode 1 on its Twitch channel, which you can find here.

It would be a little weird for Cyberpunk 2077 Night Call Wire to not be on CD Projekt Red's YouTube channel, but the company's Twitter account only mentioned Twitch in its announcement: