Cowboys vs Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL week 9 online

The Cowboys vs Eagles live stream is set to be an absolute battle! Dallas comes into play at 5-2 and looking to make up ground on Philadelphia. The Eagles (7-1) are not only in first place in the NFC East but also boast the best record in the NFL. The stage is set for this NFL live stream to be one of the most memorable in the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry!

Cowboys vs Eagles channel, start time The Cowboys vs Eagles live stream airs Sunday, Nov. 5.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST (Nov. 6)

Dallas has been one of the best teams in football this season. They average the second most points (28.1) in the league while allowing the fourth fewest 17.1. However, losses to the lowly Cardinals and upper echelon 49ers have caused critics to wonder whether or not the Cowboys are really ready for top-tier consideration.

Dak Prescott is in the midst of another solid season, posting a 97.8 passer rating and only being bit by the interception bug in three games this season. In the Cowboys’ Week 5, 42-10 loss to the 49ers, Dak threw a season high three picks, his only multi-interception game of the year.

The Dallas offense has been helped tremendously by their defense. Second-year cornerback DaRon Bland is second in the NFL with four interceptions this season while returning three of those picks for touchdowns. Bland’s three trips to the end zone not only lead the league, he also is tied with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for most touchdowns by the Cowboys. Bland and Lamb are followed by running back Tony Pollard, tight end Jake Ferguson and wide receiver Brandon Cooks who all have two.

There’s a thing called the “Super Bowl Hangover.” It’s an idea that a team hits a big lull the season following a Super Bowl loss. The theory is supported by the fact that only three teams in history have ever lost a Super Bowl and returned the very next season to win it.

Either way, no such “hangover” seems to be hitting Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts and company are third in the league in both scoring and yards while enjoying the incredible play of wide receiver A.J. Brown. The 26-year-old Pro Bowler is having a historic run. He has tallied at least 125 receiving yards in each of his last six games. No receiver in the league has ever had a run as good or as long as that.

Defensively, the Eagles are having another strong season when it comes to getting after the quarterback. Though it may not be a pace to have the 70-sack season that they had last year, their 26 sacks this season is the fifth highest total in the NFL. Edge rusher Haason Reddick leads the way with 6.5 sacks, all recorded in the month of October.

DraftKings has the Eagles as 3-point favorites against the Cowboys. The over/under is 46.

How to watch Cowboys vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Cowboys vs Eagles you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Eagles live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, Nov. 5.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Eagles.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs Eagles on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Cowboys vs Eagles live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Rams vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Cowboys vs Eagles is available on CTV Toronto, CTV Montreal, CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Atlantic, and RDS2

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Cowboys vs Eagles live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Eagles NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Cowboys vs Eagles NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.