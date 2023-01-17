Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream: Time, channels and how to watch 2023 Australian Open match online

The Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream will show you the high-stakes second-round 2023 Australian Open match that will send one of tennis' brightest rising stars further into the major.

Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu: Time and channels The Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. AEDT / 8 a.m. GMT / 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Eurosport via Sky (opens in new tab) or Discovery Plus (opens in new tab)

• Australia — Watch on Nine via 9Now or Stan Sport (opens in new tab)

• Canada — Watch on TSN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

This is the first professional face-off between the American Gauff and British Raducanu, who are just 18 and 20 respectively. Yet, they are two of the most promising names on the women's side.

In 2021, Raducanu won the U.S. Open and became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977. Gauff has steadily improved her results, reaching her first major singles final at the 2022 French Open.

This is a marquee match, and it's coming so early in the 2023 Australian Open because Raducanu has struggled somewhat in the past year. She's battled a few minor injuries and split with her coach. Meanwhile, Gauff's ascended the rankings and is one of the favorites to win the year's first Grand Slam.

Here's how to watch Gauff vs. Raducanu. Plus, check out our guide on how to watch the Australian Open 2023 to see all the big matches.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Aussie who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream on Channel 9, even though they're not in the Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service and watch tennis.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream will be shown on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN Plus as part of the networks' extensive coverage from Melbourne Park.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our top pick among these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off the first month (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN, and offers a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Brits can watch the Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream on Eurosport.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package (opens in new tab), starting at £24 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) for £6 per month.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream on TSN or TSN4, as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN streaming accounts for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will be able to watch the Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu live stream on Channel Nine, on its on-demand service 9Now (opens in new tab) or on Stan Sport (opens in new tab).

That's great news wherever you are, because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode. That means Australians who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now won't have every single match. If you want to be sure of watching every Australian Open 2023 match, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll want a subscription to Stan Sport (opens in new tab).

Stan costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.