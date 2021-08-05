Cobrai Kai season 4 releases in December — check out the new teaser trailer

Fasten your gi, because Cobra Kai season 4 is coming for you. And thanks to a new teaser trailer, we have a better idea of when we'll see Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence again in an epic " battle for the soul of the Valley." Mark your calendar for December!

The new Cobra Kai season 4 teaser features the cast members kicking, punching and looking fierce while doing it. It previews the big storyline of the new episodes, which unites former rivals Daniel and Johnny in a bid to take down John Kreese and Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. Whoever loses, hangs up their gi for good.

After the merger of their dojos, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Daniel's daughter Sam (Mary Mouser) do everything they can to maintain the alliance among the students, while Johnny's son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is all in at Cobra Kai.

Of course, Kreese isn't going down without a fight — and a dirty one at that. We already know from the first Cobra Kai season 4 teaser that he's bringing back his pal Terry Silver, the villain from Karate Kid Part III. The wealthy businessman funded the Cobra Kai dojo for his Vietnam War buddy.

The teaser also seems to show a teeny-tiny bit of new footage, including Johnny breaking concrete blocks, Miguel and Daniel practicing forms and a young woman — possibly Sam or her rival Tory (Peyton List) — leaping off a roof. Oh, and there's a glimpse of a ponytail, likely belonging to Silver.

Netflix previously revealed Cobra Kai season 4 was set for release in Q4 2021. Now, the date has been narrowed down to December. That makes it almost a year since season 3 dropped on January 1.

The show's creators have promised that season 4 will deliver "on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs and fist bumps." Meanwhile, on the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Macchio said, "The stories get deeper, the characters get more complex, [and] the fighting is more awesome. The left turns, when you think you might be going right, will dazzle."