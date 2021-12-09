First Cobra Kai season 4 trailer — this is the Terry Silver reveal we’ve been waiting for

The wait is almost up, and the Cobra Kai season 4 trailer is here to remind us of what we've been waiting for (and what Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence's pupils are training for). Yes, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos may be uniting to end the Cobra Kai dojo once and for all, but Kreese has an ace up his sleeve: Terry Silver.

And this trailer shows us Terry's new look, which was only teased in the previous clip. Silver's traded in his leather jacker and greasy pulled-back hair for a more refined look with a sports coat, aviators and dress shoes. But he's still fighting and ready to train the new generation. And he's going a bit too hard on one of them. Check it out:

Yes, unsurprisingly, Silver is teaching Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) with little restraint. Might that have something to do with the fact that Robby is Johnny's estranged son, who Silver probably doesn't trust?

For those who don't remember, Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) came to the Karate Kid cinematic universe in Karate Kid Part III, who was funding the old Cobra Kai dojo for John Kreese (Martin Kove). The show has been building to his appearance all along, according to show creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg who were quoted by Deadline as saying "Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise."

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see that Johnny's rather unorthodox training methods raise a bit of concern from Daniel. Kreese challenges Johnny's decision to work with Daniel, and there's a little discomfort in the combined Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang camp about whose ideas are best for all.

The end of the trailer reminds us all that this year's All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament has higher stakes: loser raises their gi to the rafters in retirement.

Cobra Kai, one of the best Netflix shows, returns for season 4 on Dec. 31, 2021.