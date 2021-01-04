Cobra Kai season 4 release date, cast and more news

Wondering when Cobra Kai season 4 will kick its way to the screen? Netflix just released Cobra Kai season 3 (a week early) as a New Year's treat and we're already excited for more episodes — especially now that Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso are finally teaming up.

The Karate Kid sequel has been a huge hit for Netflix since the show moved over from YouTube back in August 2020. Season 3 landed at the top of the Netflix Top 10 list after its debut. So, it's fair to say that fans will be eager for Cobra Kai season 4. The question is, when can they expect to see it?

Spoilers ahead for the entirety of the Cobra Kai series, including season 3.

Here's what's new on Netflix this month

Best Netflix shows to binge watch

The recent Cobra Kai finale ended with former teen karate rivals, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), putting aside their differences to take on Johnny's ex-mentor, the sadistic John Kreese (Martin Kove). They'll merged their dueling dojos, Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang, to take on Cobra Kai at the All Valley Karate Tournament. If Daniel and Johnny's students win, Kreese will leave for good.

Here's everything we know so far about Cobra Kai season 4.

Netflix has not set a release date for Cobra Kai season 4 yet.

In October, showrunner Jon Hurwitz revealed on Twitter that the writers had completed all the scripts for season 4.

Final day of the Season 4 writers room. 14 weeks with some of my favorite people in the world. Scripts are rolling in. Excited we’ll have everything written and polished by the time we start filming. It’s going to be another kick ass season! #cobrakai #cobrakaionnetflix pic.twitter.com/a5xBaZcOLZOctober 23, 2020

According to ProductionWeekly, filming is scheduled to take place in Atlanta from January 20 to April 15.

The first two seasons of Cobra Kai had a turnaround time of about six months from filming to premiere. Season 3, however, took a year. Based on those schedules, we're guessing that season 4 is released in late fall 2021.

Cobra Kai season 4 cast

The cast of Cobra Kai season 4 will continue to be headlined by William Zabka as Johnny and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. Also returning is Martin Kove as John Kreese and the students of the rival dojos:

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Daniel's daughter

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Johnny's son)

Jacob Bertrand as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Gianni Decenzo as Demetri

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso (Daniel's wife) and Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz (Miguel's mother) are both expected to be back.

Based on events from the finale, we may see Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, the villain from the Karate Kid Part III movie. More on that below.

Season 3 cast members that are not expected to return include Yuji Okumoto as Chozen and Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko, whom Daniel reunited with on his Okinawa trip. It's also unlikely that Elisabeth Shue reprises her role as Ali, the former love interest of Johnny and Daniel who popped up to visit for the holidays.

Cobra Kai season 4 plot and spoilers

The third season ended with another all-out brawl, this time pitting Cobra Kai students against their former friends (now part of Eagle Fang dojo) and members of Miyagi-do. And it took place in the LaRusso home!

Johnny, then Daniel confronted John Kreese at Cobra Kai dojo, threatening to do whatever it took to stop him. Kreese offered them a deal: He would leave town if they won the reinstated All Valley Tournament. The next day, Johnny and Daniel teamed up to start training the students of their merged dojos.

The finale also saw Kreese place a phone call to his old Vietnam buddy Terry Silver (season 3 featured flashbacks to their time as POWs). Terry is a wealthy business who funded Cobra Kai. He was the main villain in Karate Kid Part III.

It looks like Terry will be back to team up with Kreese again. Johnny and Daniel's precarious alliance will be put to the test.

As for other storylines in Cobra Kai season 4, we expect more love triangle drama from Samantha, Miguel and Robby.