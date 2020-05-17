Chrome will soon block the worst ads — but you can try it right now

One of the most annoying things about surfing the web could be going away soon. Chrome wants to battle the worst kinds of ads, the ones that drain your PC’s resources, spin up this fans and zap your battery life.

In a blog post written by Marshall Vale, a product manager at Chrome, the browser will limit the resources a display ad can use before the user interacts with the ad. And when the ad reaches its limit imposed by Chrome, the ad’s frame will navigate to an error page, informing the user that the ad has used too many resources.

This is not the same as an ad blocker, but it does address the biggest offenders, which should result in smoother performance when you are surfing and longer battery life.

So how bad are these ads? Initially, Google is targeting “the most egregious ads” that use 4MB of network data or 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30-second period. Or it could be 60 seconds of total CPU usage.

(Image credit: Google)

The Chrome team says that only 0.3% of ads exceed this threshold today. However, the problem is that they account for over a quarter of network data used by ads and 28% of all ad CPU usage.

Google says it will experiment with these new parameters over the next several month and will launch this “intervention” on a stable build of Chrome near the end of August. So if you’re an ad creator, the clock is now ticking.

(Image credit: Future)

Don’t want to wait? You can activate this feature right now in Chrome, as reported by Mashable. Just type “chrome://flags/ #enable-heavy-ad-intervention"

From there, you'll be brought to a page with a list of Chrome flags with Heavy Ad Intervention highlighted. Click the box where it says Default and change it to Enabled.

Let us know if you try out the Heavy Ad Intervention feature and if your browsing experience improves on Chrome in the comments.