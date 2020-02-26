Cheap MacBook Air deal: 256GB model just crashed to $999

Heads up, Mac fans! Amazon is offering the best cheap MacBook Air deal we've ever seen.

Today only, Amazon has the 2019 MacBook Air (256GB) on sale for $999. That's $300 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this model. It's usually been on sale for $1,099. This is a price you're not likely to see again till Amazon Prime Day.

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users offering ample power for everything from work to streaming. Amazon has the 256GB model on sale for $999. That's $300 off and the best MacBook Air deal we've seen for this configuration.

The MacBook Air is a solid entry level laptop for just about everyone. It's one of the best laptops money can buy and at this price, it's a no brainer. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5-8210Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and unlike the base model, this config comes with 256GB of storage.

In our 2019 MacBook Air review, we were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and powerful sound. Meanwhile, its Core i5 CPU was able to stream a 1080p YouTube video while keeping 13 Chrome tabs open without a single hiccup.

This cheap MacBook Air deal ends February 27 at 2:59am ET, so we recommend you move fast to take advantage of this epic deal.