ChatGPT is taking over the internet with plugins — Expedia, Instacart and more

Not content with launching its own API and reviving Bing (which seemed impossible) OpenAI has now created a ChatGPT plugin, and this could change the internet forever.

In a blog post on Thursday, Open AI detailed it’s plugin plans: “We’re starting with a small set of users and are planning to gradually roll out larger-scale access as we learn more” and also highlighted some of the websites that have already created the first ChatGPT enabled plugins. They include a variety of sites with some big names such as Expedia, Instacart and OpenTable.

These plugins will see OpenAI’s version of ChatGPT granted access to external information and events after 2021, including “access to information that is too recent, too personal, or too specific to be included in the training data.” the specific uses of each plugin will depend on the website but OpenAI claims there are myriad uses “ranging from browsing product catalogs to booking flights or ordering food.”

Expedia has already provided details of its ChatGPT plugin claiming that users will be able to plan their next trip with access to up-to-date information on flights and travel costs such as car rental.



With our new AI Plugin, a traveler can start a conversation with #ChatGPT to plan their next trip–complete with access to up-to-date information on the availability & price of flights, hotels, vacation rentals, activities, & car rentals across the world.

Safety concerns

ChatGPT has had its fair share of concerning moments, like its evil twin DAN but nothing comparable to Bing’s internet-connected version of the AI and while OpenAI now has plenty to learn from, the Chat GPT plugin will in fact use the Bing search API which is a concern.

Open AI acknowledges there will be potential problems. “There’s a risk that plugins could increase safety challenges by taking harmful or unintended actions, increasing the capabilities of bad actors who would defraud, mislead, or abuse others.” and is taking action to prevent this.

While the plugin can be used for retrieving information such as flight prices it has been deliberately excluded from so-called “transactional” operations where forms are submitted and money can change hands such as actually booking flights. Those concerned about privacy will be assured to know that the plugin operates on a separate infrastructure from ChatGPT as a whole, keeping browsing history separate between the two.