Can't wait for PS5? Check out this amazing fan video

Sony has remained frustratingly quiet on official PS5 news, but that hasn't stopped fans from around the world from crafting the PlayStation 5 of their dreams through concepts and renders.

One such mockup is this cool new video from Concept Creator, who shared a new design commercial that shows off the features we really hope Sony includes in the actual PS5.

The clip starts with a dramatic zoom on the system's AMD Ryzen processor (we already know the PS5 will sport an 8-core Zen CPU), before showing the mock console's exterior. This fan-rendered PS5 sports a slim, rectangular design, complete with a healthy suite of ports that includes four USB-A connections and two USB-C connections. While the PS5 in the video is black, the one displayed on the thumbnail is all white, which is a color option I really hope Sony offers next generation.

We also see an optical drive on this PS5 concept, which Concept Creator shows off by trollishly displaying a Halo disc going inside of the console. The commercial calls out "4K 60 fps gameplay" (which we know the PS5 will target), as well as 14 teraflops of graphics power. That would top the Xbox Series X's confirmed 12 teraflops, and matches up with the rumored specs we've heard about the PS5 Pro.

This video also conceptualizes a new PS5 controller, which sports a full display in the touchpad area as well as textured grips. This concept DualShock looks a lot slimmer than the DualShock 4, with smaller triggers and shoulder buttons. We already know that the next PS5 pad will sport advanced haptics for more immersive rumble, but an interactive screen and better grips would be a nice extra touch.

Of course, this is just a fan render, and doesn't indicate what the PS5 will actually look like. We're hoping to get some official info on Sony's next-gen console during a launch event, which is rumored to happen as soon as this month. Until then, expect more cool fan creations to pop up.