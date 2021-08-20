Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream features two winners from the Premier League's opening weekend who'll be looking to take another three points on the long road to top-flight safety.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream, date, time, channels The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream takes place on Saturday (August 21).

► Time 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV or Peacock (requires Premium/Premium Plus sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Perhaps it's unfair to be talking about sides seeking to preserve their Premier League status this early in the season, particularly after they both won last week, but there's no doubt that Brighton and Watford will see survival as priority number one.

Watford beat Aston Villa 3-2 in an exciting opener last week, but that scoreline doesn't tell the whole story, with the Hornets comfortably the best side until Villa scored two late consolations.

Winger Ismaila Sarr was one of the stars of that victory and is likely to be Watford's key man again, despite transfer speculation linking him with a move. The club further bolstered their midfield options this week with the signing of Turkey's Ozan Tufan, but he's unlikely to play here. Fellow new arrival Josh King could make his Watford debut, though.

Brighton were 2-1 victors over Burnley in their first fixture, with substitute Alexis Mac Allister scoring the late winner in what was a tight game. They have forward Aaron Connolly available for selection after he missed the Burnley game for personal reasons, but Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined.

It's a little early to be talking about six-pointers, but both sides will see this as a winnable game — which probably means it will be a draw.

You can find out what happens by watching the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream wherever you are

The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream on NBC and on the NBC website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too, including Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

Among the other options are Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Or there's Fubo.TV, which costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN. View Deal

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels. Or, if you just want the soccer action, Sky is currently offering a deal on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League that gives you both channels on top of your existing non-Sports package, for £18/month.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.