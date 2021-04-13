Bridgerton season 3 and 4 coming to Netflix — everything we know

Good news hot off the presses, dear readers — Bridgerton season 3 and season 4 have been renewed by Netflix. Lady Whistledown is sharpening her pen at this very moment.

Bridgerton season 2 is already in production. We're still mourning the fact that Regé-Jean Page won't be back as the hot duke, but there's plenty of romance in store for fans as they follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) on his quest to find a bride. And Bridgerton season 3 and season 4 will continue to chronicle the love lives of the eponymous family of siblings.

In a statement, executive producer Shonda Rhimes said, "From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team.

"This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy [Beers] and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

So, what will Bridgerton season 3 and 4 cover? Season 1 was based on Julia Quinn's book, The Duke and I, and season 2 is based on her second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. So, we're guessing the show moves on to adapt her third and fourth books. However, Bridgerton the series has departed from the books in a few ways and will likely continue to do so.

Bridgerton season 3 story

Bridgerton season 3 will probably be based on Quinn's third novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, which focuses on Benedict Bridgerton. He's the second eldest Bridgerton sibling and is played by Luke Thompson on the show.

The novel is essentially a Cinderella tale, featuring Sophie Beckett, an earl's daughter consigned to servant work by her evil stepmother. She meets Benedict at a masquerade ball and they fall in love. But later, while he searches for the mystery woman, he also develops feelings for a maid — not knowing they're the same person!

It's unclear if Bridgerton season 3 will definitely continue with the Sophie storyline. In the show, Benedict got involved with modiste Genevieve Delacroix. And there was a lot of emphasis on his introduction to a more edgy, open-minded community of artists. We could totally see Benedict Bridgerton discovering that he's more into a Cinderfella.

Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton season 4 may adapt its story from Quinn's fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which centers on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Colin is the third eldest Bridgerton sibling and played by Luke Newton on the show.

In the novel, Colin returns from a trip abroad — which aligns nicely with the show, since the finale saw him head off for an international adventure. When he returns, he's surprised by his reaction to longtime friend/neighbor Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). Colin is unaware that Penelope has been in love with him for years. But Pen's got a pen name secret — she is Lady Whistledown — which could ruin their relationship forever.