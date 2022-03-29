BREAKING: Sony reveals all-new PlayStation Plus service to battle Xbox Game Pass

Sony has just announced its answer to Xbox Game Pass with an all-new PlayStation Plus service that offers access to more than 700 games.

This was tipped last month under the name of Project Spartacus, but is now official. A lot of what was tipped was accurate, with a mix of subscription tiers so PlayStation fans can chose which is best for them.

The idea of the new PS Plus service is to provide access to PlayStation games across all five generations as well as PSP titles. Cloud-powered game streaming, via PlayStation Now, will also be bundled into some of the new pricing tiers. If you're getting Game Pass Ultimate vibes then you'd be right.

"Today, we are pleased to share with you official news about changes coming to our subscription services. This June, we’re bringing together PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in an all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service that provides more choice to customers across three membership tiers globally," explained Jim Ryan, president & CEO at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The tiers are split into Essential, Extra and Premium.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Starting at $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly in the U.S. and £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly in the U.K., the Essential tier is the cheapest new PS Plus subscription.

It offers two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access. It's basically the same PlayStation Plus service many PS5 and PS4 players will be familiar with.

PlayStation Plus Extra

PlayStation Plus Extra is where the new PS Plus service becomes more like Xbox Game Pass.

For $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly in the U.S. and £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly in the U.K., the Extra tier provides all the Essential benefits plus access to a a catalog of up to 400 of some of the best PS4 games and best PS5 games, including "blockbuster hits" from the PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party developers. And games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

PlayStation Plus Premium

The most exciting tier is PlayStation Plus Premium, as it's pretty much a PlayStation-centric take on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

For $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly in the U.S. and £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly in the U.K., Sony is offering the bundled benefits of Essential and Extra with and additional 340 games.

But the icing on the cake is that PS3 games will be made available for cloud streaming and "a catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations."

it's worth noting that game streaming will only be offered in area where PS Now is available. And subscribers will be able to stream these games to PS4, PS5 and PC.

And finally, time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so users can try select games before they buy.