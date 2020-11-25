Black Friday Walmart deal brings Google Nest Hub to just $49

If you're looking for a great deal on a smart display, this Black Friday Walmart deal is for you. Because right now, Walmart's not just giving you $40 off the regular price — it's giving you movie watching credits too.
While supplies last, the Google Nest Hub is $49 (savings of $40, or 45%) at Walmart. And on top of that, Walmart's throwing in a $20 Vudu credit for its movie service.
Google Nest Hub w/ $20 credit: was $89 now $49 @ Walmart
The Google Assistant-powered Nest Hub features a 7-inch display that shows everything from your photos to your local weather. Walmart's giving you a $20 Vudu credit with your purchase.View Deal
The Google Nest Hub is one of our favorite smart home devices, thanks to its easy phone calls, and integration with YouTube and Google Photos.
As we explained in our Google Nest Hub review, it's got a nice compact design, and its 7 x 4.5 x 2.7-inch chassis is small and unobtrusive. It resembles a small tablet connected to a round base (remember that one iMac?). The back features a mesh mesh fabric.
The display itself is simple, and primarily used for interacting with Google Assistant (which has excellent integration, as it should). While it's not as large or loud as the Echo Show, the Google Home Hub is an affordable and capable alternative for those looking for a smart display. Use that Vudu credit for watching films on your TV, not the Nest Hub.
Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all the best Cyber Monday deals as well, as some retailers are starting that earlier than ever as well.
