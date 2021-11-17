Black Friday headphones deal: Get the Bose QuietComfort 45 for just $279

This year's Black Friday deals are already looking impressive, particularly when it comes to savings on all things audio. And if you're looking for a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones at a cheaper price, we've found a great deal for you.

Right now, Amazon has the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones on sale for $279. That takes 15% off the original price, saving you $50 in total. It's also worth noting that this is the first time that this model has been discounted. And in case Amazon sells out, Best Buy also has the QuietComfort 45 on sale for the same price. Hurry though, as audio devices have a tendency of selling out fast.

The QuietComfort 45 headphones is one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Stylish and comfortable to wear, it delivers one of the best noise-cancelling experiences around. Even better, it's now on sale for the first time ever.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 was only released recently and immediately made it on to our list of the best headphones on the market. And it's easy to see why: whether you want it for work, school, or everyday use, this pair of premium over-ear headphones is an excellent choice, thanks to its lightweight design, wireless technology, premium-level Active Noise Cancellation and a superb battery life of up to 24 hours.

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we loved the sturdy yet sleek design, great audio quality and the comfortable wear. The only negative we found was the fact that you can't turn off the Active Noise Cancellation, but overall, these headphones easily beat some of its competitors' flagship products.

These over-ear headphones weigh just 8.5 ounces and come with an included audio cable, as well as a USB-C cable. The Bose QuietComfort 45 connects to the device of your choice via Bluetooth 5.1 with a range of up to 30ft.

This pair of noise-cancelling headphones is available in two colors on Amazon: Triple Black and White Smoke. And the good news is that the above deal applies to both color options.

All-in-all, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is an excellent choice for audio enthusiasts, and this epic deal makes those premium headphones that much more desirable. Be sure to act fast, though, as stock is limited. Plus, this is the very first time it's been on sale, so who knows how long this deal will last.

