Bills vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 online

The Bills vs Dolphins live stream catches these AFC East rivals after wild week two victories. Buffalo dominated Tennessee to improve to 2-0, while Miami had a crazy comeback on the Ravens to also stay perfect. Both teams kickoff in Miami on Sunday with an unblemished record, but only one will stay that way after this NFL live stream.

Bills vs Dolphins channel, start time The Bills vs Dolphins live stream airs Sunday (Sept 25).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

The Bills have started this new season off on a high note. Not only have they won both their games, but their offense ranks atop the league averaging 36 points-per-game while their defense has allowed an AFC best 8.5 ppg. Buffalo’s defense has also forced seven turnovers to this point, tied with the Rams for the most in the NFL.

Last Monday night, the Bills’ dominance was on full display. Quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, three of which to wide receiver Stefon Diggs as Buffalo routed the Titans 41-7 in primetime. Linebacker Matt Milano and Safety Jordan Poyer both came up with interceptions, while Milano returned his for a touchdown to cap off the Bills’ scoring.

The Dolphins are coming off an improbable win over the Ravens. Miami trailed the Ravens 35-17 with 12:12 left in the fourth quarter and stormed back to score 28 points in route to a 42-38 win. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa racked up 429 passing yards and 6 touchdowns while helping his two main targets Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle reel in over 170 yards apiece. Both wide receivers also caught two touchdowns.

Miami’s first year head coach Mike McDaniel is looking to get the Dolphins to a 3-0 record over all as well as 2-0 record in the AFC East. Miami started their season with a 20-7 win over the Patriots in week one.

Josh Allen has had a lot of success against the Dolphins over his career. Allen has posted a 7-1 record while his 106.8 passer rating is his highest against any division rival.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Bills are a 5.5-point favorite.

How to watch Bills vs Dolphins live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bills vs Dolphins you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bills vs Dolphins live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bills vs Dolphins live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Sept. 25)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Bills vs Dolphins live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Bills vs Dolphins live streams for free

Bills vs Dolphins live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bills vs Dolphins on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Dolphins live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Bills vs Dolphins live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Bills vs Dolphins live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Bills vs Dolphins live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bills vs Dolphins live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.