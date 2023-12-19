Big Samsung Galaxy S24 leak just revealed a ton of AI photo and video upgrades

More of the Samsung Galaxy S24's AI photo and video features have been leaked, giving us an idea of how photography on the new Samsung flagship phones could be improving. And these AI upgrades could help Samsung leap past the mighty iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The newest information primarily focuses on AI camera features. Established leaker @UniverseIce on X has reported that the Galaxy S24’s 200MP camera could have a feature called AI optimization. The feature can supposedly identify twelve kinds of objects and optimize them for better image quality. However, there is no indication of what these objects are or how broad the selection option will be.

Galaxy S24 Ultra：Night mode is better.The new 200MP mode has the ability of AI optimization, which can identify 12 kinds of objects and optimize them for better image quality.December 19, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, another leaker, @BennettBuhner , has compiled a list of potential features for the One UI 6.1 update. The leak indicates several exclusive features coming with the update, including the ability to erase subjects from videos. Supposedly users will only need to select a subject and the AI will work to delete it from every frame of the video, similar to how Magic Eraser works for still images on the Google Pixel 8.

One UI 6.1 Features for Galaxy S24 series!!!Galaxy S24 series will be so powerful, offering many new AI features, and some are EXCLUSIVE!!! - AI features: • (EXLUSIVE) AI processing for VIDEOS: This processing will improve low light performance, reduce grainienss, improve… pic.twitter.com/nVyyM99ip0December 18, 2023 See more

In theory, this will be combined with a potential AI processing system for photos. This feature will supposedly "improve low light performance, reduce grainienss (sic), improve stability and exposure, and more." It is hinted that the processing system will have other features, but there is no indication of what they may be at this point.

The leak mentions other new additions to the One UI 6.1 update as well. One of the most interesting is the inclusion of an on-device AI chatbot and the AI’s potential ability to take important information from calls. This call feature would allow the AI to gather certain information and then offer options for the user, such as making a to-do list or setting a date reminder. While this would be an interesting feature, it would need to be one that would require activation, as having it on from the start may raise privacy concerns.

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

The post also confirms previously reported upgrades to battery protection features. Including several new charging options that will help to improve the battery life of the S24 lineup. This is one of the non-AI features that many users will be looking forward to, especially with the improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip promising upgraded power-saving features over its predecessor.

The post also confirms other rumors we have heard such as the note compilation feature and the ability to expand the borders of photos, as well as the in-call translation.

It should be noted that many of these features may see changes or not be available on release. There are still several questions that prospective users have relating to both the Galaxy S24 and One UI 6.1’s AI features. One of the more pressing is whether Samsung will lock the more powerful features behind a paywall.

We will know more in the new year at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, which is rumored to be set for around mid-January.

